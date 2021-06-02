Former I-Land contestant Hanbin leaves BELIFT LAB to embark on a new journey; Joins Yuehua Entertainment

On May 2, Belift Lab announced the departure of former I-Land contestant Hanbin and the artist has signed with another label. Fans shower him with love on Twitter. Read on to know more

One never knows what news of the K-Pop industry they might wake up to. Today is such a day. The trainee who charmed everyone globally with his dedication, vocals and personality on the idol survival show I-LAND, is now embarking on a new journey to accomplish his goals. Hanbin was finalised in the top 12 of the show but was eliminated in Ep 11. His talent shone through as he was the old ex-I-LAND trainee to perform at BigHit’s 2021 New Year’s Eve.

Today, on May 2, BELIFT LAB released an official statement announcing their mutual agreement on Hanbin’s departure from the agency and forging a new future for himself. They stated that they had been discussing it meticulously for a long time, and ended up with this decision. Read the full statement by BELIFT LAB below:

Notice regarding BELIFT LAB trainee HANBIN pic.twitter.com/RNDh7e1tw6 — BELIFT LAB (@BELIFTLAB) June 2, 2021

After a few hours, Hanbin took to his personal Twitter and announced the news that he has joined Yuehua Entertainment.

Translation

Hello, I'm Hanbin.

Were you surprised by the news announced today?

It was a decision that I made after thinking a lot about what kind of choices I should make to achieve my dream.

Thank you so much for being with us, and please cheer for our new start in YUEHUA! — Tak_ki (TAKI:JAY) (@Takkki_97) June 2, 2021

In a report by a K-media outlet, a representative from Yuehua Entertainment also stated, “We have recently signed an exclusive contract with Hanbin. We will provide unsparing support so that Hanbin can grow into a good artist. Please show your support and love for Hanbin’s next steps as he prepares for a bright future in a new place.” Yuehua Entertainment is a Chinese talent management agency that boasts great names in his roster such as such as UNIQ, WJSN, EVERGLOW, Woodz, Lee Do Hyun and more.

Hanbin was the founder and member of a Vietnamese dance group called CAC, before he appeared on I-Land. He has been in the limelight since he was also the only trainee to have held a fan meet event and is certainly a to-be idol that fans are rooting for.

However, this is not the first time an I-Land trainee has left the agency due to some differences. It was recently also announced that Kyungmin decided to leave HYBE Labels Japan because “there were certain differences in the directions being sought, and as a result his participation in this project (HYBE LABELS Japan Global Debut Project) will be concluded”. The project is holding auditions for new members to join the I-Land contestants K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki.

Wishing Hanbin all the very best for all his future endeavours! We’ll keep on cheering for you!

