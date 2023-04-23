Former IMFACT member Ungjae's heartfelt message; remembers his bond with Moonbin and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

The sudden passing of K-Pop idol Moonbin has left the industry in shock and mourning. Moonbin, a member of the popular boy group ASTRO, passed away at the young age of 25, leaving behind a legacy that will always be remembered by his fans, friends, and fellow K-pop idols. Moonbin's best friend former IMFACT member Ungjae mourned to his death.

Ungjae’s posts with Moonbin and Seungkwan

Ungjae took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Moonbin, along with a series of photos and videos of the two of them together. The post also included a photo of Ungjae with SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, who was also a close friend of Moonbin's. The photos that Ungjae shared showed the bond that he and Moonbin shared, and they also showcased the fun times they had together. The two of them could be seen laughing, playing with firecrackers, and just enjoying each other's company. The photo of Ungjae with Seungkwan also showed the close bond that the three of them shared, and it was a touching tribute to Moonbin's life. He also shared a story on his Instagram where he wrote “I miss you” on a black background.

Ungjae’s heartfelt message for Moonbin

As a 98 liner, Ungjae was a close friend of the late ASTRO member. He wrote, "I feel like I'm in a dream I can't wake up from, Nothing happens when I try to wake up. After meeting you at 19 and spending our 20s together, I liked you a lot and sometimes idolised you. I wanted to see you soon and tell you what a lovely person you are, but I suppose it will take some time. My heart aches."

He continued, “I appreciate all of your decisions because you were the kindest and most thoughtful person I ever met. But all I want to do is meet you for one day and tell you that it wasn't all your fault. When I was with you, I never struggled. I was simply happy. I've always been proud of you and grateful to be your friend over the years. Let's be friends the next time and after that. Everyone will be alright. You wouldn't have wanted your loved ones to suffer so they will all lead a happy and beautiful life. But I hope to see you in my dream at least once in a while although it will hurt me a little. Just once, a day, or even an hour, I would love to see you once more, Bin. Let's meet again not too late. I love you MungNyang."

Advertisement

The passing of Moonbin has left a void in the hearts of many people, including former IMFACT member Ungjae. His emotional tribute to Moonbin and the memories they shared together is very touching. The K-Pop industry has lost a talented and beloved member, but Moonbin's legacy will always be remembered.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Lee Se Young stun in Hanbok; Who wore it Better? VOTE