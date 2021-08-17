Former IZ*ONE member Chaewon may join a new girl group under Source Music? HYBE Labels responds

Kim Chaewon, a former member of the girl group IZ*ONE, will be active as a member of a new girl group by Source Music, which is under HYBE Labels. Kim Chae-won, who was a part of Woollim Entertainment, had a confidentiality agreement signed between the two companies. HYBE responded with “We cannot confirm the contents of the artists’ contract.”

Kim Chae-won, who was a member of Woollim Entertainment, was finally confirmed at the end of June, and a confidentiality agreement was signed between the two companies. This girl group, which consists of about 5 members, is expected to have 2 or 3 members from IZ*ONE. Although they were not finally selected for IZ*ONE, the cast members who appeared on 'Produce 48' and gathered expectations are also likely to be selected as members.

Japanese member Sakura is also in the process of recruiting this girl group, but it is delayed due to difficulties in negotiations with Hive and the Japanese side. Another member from IZ*ONE is known to have a lot of trouble joining the group because they are more interested in acting than being a singer.

If this girl group is launched as planned, the HYBE label, which did not have a suitable girl group due to the disbandment of GFRIEND, will have a girl group composed of the most members from IZ*ONE after the disbandment. As a girl group that effectively succeeds over the previous group, it is expected to gather great expectations in Korea, Japan and the global K-pop market.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE, which had received great love in Korea and Japan, disbanded at the end of April. Kwon Eun-bi, who was the leader, will release her first solo album on August 24 and will be the first runner of 'Post IZ*ONE'. Choi Yena also plans to release a solo album in the second half of this year.

ALSO READ: Former IZ*ONE member Choi Ye Na rumoured to debut solo; Kim Min Ju launches Twitter account

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Who else do you think would join this group? Share your thoughts and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments below.