Former IZ*ONE member Choi Ye Na rumoured to debut solo; Kim Min Ju launches Twitter account

The former girls of IZ*ONE are taking over the music scene one massive step at a time. According to reports, Choi Ye Na seems to be preparing for her solo album and will be making her debut soon. On the other hand, ex-fellow IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju has opened her personal official Twitter account to share meaningful memories with her fans.

On 10 August, it was reported that Choi Ye Na is in the process of creating her debut solo album and will debut in the coming months. She is a former member of the girl group IZ*ONE that disbanded officially on 29 April 2021. An official from Yuehua Entertainment, her label, further clarified the news by saying, “Nothing is confirmed yet. Discussions are currently ongoing regarding Choi Ye Na’s debut.”

Earlier, another ex-member of IZ*ONE, Kwon Eun Bi was confirmed to be making her solo debut on 24 August. Along with this, Kim Min Ju launched her own Twitter account and shared a beautiful image for keeping her fans updated about her life. She is the MC for MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’, to be joined by Stray Kids’ Lee Know and NCT’s Jungwoo. In her first post, Kim Min Ju asked fans to keep sending her love and support. Check it out below.

IZ*ONE made their official debut in 2018 with 12 members after being formed on the Mnet survival show 'Produce 48'. They continued to promote as a group for 3 years and disbanded in April 2021, leaving fans wanting for more.

