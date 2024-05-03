Former IZ*ONE member Honda Hitomi likely to return to K-pop industry after ending Japan agency contact; Report

Honda Hitomi, a member of the former girl group IZ*ONE is expected to follow in the footsteps of her ex-bandmate LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura. As her exclusive contract ends with the Japanese agency, media reports suggest, she might make a comeback in the K-pop industry. Though nothing has been announced as of now, the latest update has sparked curiosity about her return.

Ex-IZ*ONE member Honda Hitomi ends contract with Japanese agency; reports predict her return to K-pop

On May 3, several media reports surfaced stating that Honda Hitomi had expired her exclusive contract with the Japanese agency. Earlier on May 1, her now-former agency Mama&Son announced that the contract with the singer has come to an end, as a result of Honda Hitomi’s wishes.

The agency stated that they respect the artist’s decision as she seeks new opportunities in her career. The Japanese agency also expressed their utmost gratitude towards the former IZ*ONE member for being with them, even for a short while.

Upon the news of her contract expirations, an industry insider report predicted that she wishes to continue her dreams of singing and dancing while reaching the global stages. According to previous media coverage in January, she is eager to follow in the footsteps of Sakura, who debuted with LE SSERAFIM following IZ*ONE's disbandment.

Who is Honda Hitomi?

Honda Hitomi was a participant in Mnet’s popular music survival show Produce 48. At the end of the show, she was selected to debut with a new girl group named IZ*ONE. In 2018, alongside Honda Hitomi, IVE’s Wonyoung and Yujin, LE SSERFAIM’s Sakura and Chaewon, Yuri, Kwon Eunbi, and more five girls debuted as members of this Korean-Japanese group.

Initially formed by CJ E&M Entertainment, the group was managed by Stone Music’s subsidiary Off The Record, Swing Entertainment, and Japanese agency AKS.

With other members, Honda Hiomi also parted ways with IZ*ONE, when it disbanded in 2021. Upon returning to Japan, she continued her activities as a member of AKB48, a Japanese idol girl group, which she debuted with in 2014. In September 2023, she parted ways with the band.

Notably, Sakura was also a member of AKB48 and in 2018, she left ways, making her K-pop debut with IZ*ONE.

