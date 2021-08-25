Former IZ*ONE member Hyewon drops a surprise solo song

Melodious and heartfelt. These are the exact words that we thought of after watching Hyewon’s new song ‘First Love Letter’. That’s right, former IZ*ONE member Hyewon has just released her first solo song out of the blue and fans cannot believe their eyes and ears. The singer has presented a soft track that complements her sweet voice, mesmerising the listeners.

Aptly titled ‘First Love Letter’, it is singer Hyewon’s one-sided high school love story. The short 2 minutes and 8 seconds video shows her dressed in a blue checkered skirt and white shirt, her school uniform, as she taps her white shoes in a puddle of rainwater. A faint sound of what seems to be the result of turning the key in a music box flows over in the background as she slowly moves around in the school building.

She can be further seen reading a book as minute details like the soft caress of her shiny hair on her shoulder, her vivid eyes staring down at the book and her hands that hold them have been paid a lot of attention to as her mellow voice fills up the space. Hyewon’s beauty is on display while her vocals steal the show, making fans wow at her artistry.

Hyewon is a trainee under 8D Entertainment and has taken part in the Mnet survival show ‘Produce 48’ before, securing the 8th rank debuting in the project group IZ*ONE that disbanded this April. She has been sharing snippets of her life through her YouTube channel for a while now, including this new song.

Check out Hyewon’s first solo song below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura back to Korea soon for a contract deal? HYBE Labels reponds

Did you like Hyewon’s ‘First Love Letter’? Let us know below.