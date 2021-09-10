Former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young has fully recovered from Covid 19; Agency shares update

On September 10 KST, Jang Won Young’s agency Starship Entertainment updated fans about the artists’ health and recovery from Covid-19. The former IZ*ONE member was declared positive for the virus on August 29 after undergoing the tests with fellow former member An Yu Jin.

Even though An Yu Jin was tested negative for Covid-19, the singer took a break from her activities and self-quarantined herself as per the government’s guidelines after coming in close contact with a positive patient.

Here’s what Starship Entertainment had to say.

“Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.

We would like to deliver the news that our label artist Jang Won Young has been declared fully recovered from COVID-19.

Back on August 28, Jang Won Young underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 after being informed that an outside staff member she came in contact with had tested positive; on August 29, Jang Won Young's test results returned positive.

Afterwards, Jang Won Young was admitted to the COVID-19 care facility per the disease control centre’s instructions, and recently, she was discharged from the care facility after being declared free from risk of contagion.

After being discharged from the facility, Jang Won Young is currently resting, and moving forward, she will follow all COVID-19 prevention guidelines in order to ensure that her schedules are not affected.

Starship Entertainment also promises to do our best for the health and safety of our label's artists and staff."

Fans are happy to know that Jang Won Young is in good health now and can continue with her regular activities.

