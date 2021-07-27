Former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young selected as the ‘Young Leader’ of a popular cosmetic brand

On July 27, Innisfree released a teaser video showing the fresh and juicy beauty of the new advertising model Wonyoung on their official Instagram page.The video marked the start of Wonyoung's modeling activities, and Wonyoung appeared in a light coloured outfit and showed off her unique refreshing energy. Wonyoung, who has become their new muse, participates in the eco-friendly life pursued by innisfree and plays an active role as the 'young leader' of 'Innisfree Play Green'.

An official said, "We chose Wonyoung as a model because we thought that Wonyoung, who has a confident attitude and healthy energy, is the best person to match our brand values ​​of 'natural beauty'." He added, “We expect that various advertising campaigns with Wonyoung will not only add fresh and new vitality to the brand, but also create good synergy.”

Following the teaser video, a pictorial with Wonyoung's new tint will be released soon. Wonyoung is set to show off her unique charm with colorful mood makeup and styling.

Wonyoung has established herself as a wannabe icon of the ‘MZ generation’ by being called a 'complete idol' and a 'scammer' for her unrivaled visuals, overflowing talent, and dignified charm. Expectations are focused on Wonyoung, who has emerged as a 'popular ad model choice' after receiving many offers from various companies and brands.

She is currently under Starship Entertainment and was a member of the successful Produce 48 project group ‘IZ*ONE’. She had ranked at no.1 during Produce 48 which made her the centre and the visual of the group. The group officially debuted on October 29, 2018 with the mini album Color*IZ and its title track, "La Vie En Rose". On April 29, 2021, IZ*ONE disbanded after their special contract was concluded and since then, Wonyoung returned to Starship as a trainee.

The fans have been waiting to see her in something new and will be glad to support Won Young in all her future ventures.

ALSO READ: IZ*ONE confirmed to disband in April; Miyawaki Sakura approached by Big Hit Entertainment

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of this collaboration? Share your thoughts and opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below