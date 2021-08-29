Former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young tests positive for COVID 19; An Yu Jin to self quarantine

Former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young has tested positive for COVID-19 and fellow former member An Yu Jin has tested negative but will be self-quarantining after the two came in contact with a confirmed case the previous day. On August 29, both the artists’ agency Starship Entertainment released a statement informing the same.

COVID-19 strikes again as the two former IZ*ONE members underwent PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing following the confirmation of an external staff member, who had come in contact with both of them on the previous day, as a COVID-19 positive case. Jang Won Young has tested positive, while An Yu Jin has tested negative as per the test results. Starship Entertainment posted a statement about their results and notified about the halt of all activities of both the singers.

The statement from Starship Entertainment reads,

“Hello.

This is Starship Entertainment.

On August 28, our artists An Yu Jin and Jang Won Young were notified that they had crossed paths with an external staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately received PCR tests.

Following the test on the morning of August 29, An Yu Jin tested negative, and Jang Won Young tested positive for COVID-19.

Jang Won Young is currently taking the necessary measures according to the guidelines set by the health authorities. Though An Yu Jin has tested negative, she will halt all of her scheduled activities and enter self-quarantine as a preemptive measure.

We apologize for causing concern, and we will continue to follow the guidelines of the health authorities and do our best for the health and safety of our artists and staff.”

Check out the original post below.

안유진 장원영 코로나 19 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/jf1aHviJWx — STARSHIP Ent. (@STARSHIPent) August 29, 2021

We wish both the artists a safe and speedy recovery.

