Former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju signs with Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency

Kim Min Ju will be making a new start. On September 1, it was revealed that former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju will now be a part of the roster of famous talent management agency, Management SOOP. After signing an exclusive contract with the company, Kim Min Ju has joined theri star studded actor lineup. The company is owned by media giant Kakao Entertainment.



By sharing a new profile photo of the actress, Management SOOP wrote on their Instagram, “Welcome

#KimMinJu and Management Soop are now together.

we will actively support her activities from now on.”



In a separate statement, the agency said, “We’re happy to be a part of Kim Min Ju’s new beginning, and we will actively support her so that she can go one step further as an actress. We are aware of Kim Min Ju’s potential because she does not settle for the present but constantly takes on challenges. She has infinite potential to show as an actress, and we will fully support her so that she can show her strengths well.”



Management SOOP is home to a big list of acting talents including Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, Nam Joo Hyuk, Choi Woo Shik, Kim Jae Wook, Se Hyun Jin, Gong Hyo Jin, Jeon Do Hyun, Nma Ji Hyun and many more.



Meanwhile, Kim Min Ju debuted as a part of IZ*ONE’s members, having placed eleventh on the idol survival program ‘Produce 48’. She currently acts as the MC of MBC’s ‘Music Core’ alongside NCT’s Jungwoo and Stray Kids’ Lee Know. Moreover, Kim Min Ju is known to be preparing for her acting in an upcoming drama on MBC.

