Former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun Bi to debut as a solo artist with a new album for THIS month

Kwon Eun-bi, a former member of the girl group IZ*ONE, will release a solo album at the end of August and start a full-fledged solo career. She is in the midst of finishing work for the album release, such as shooting the album jacket. Preparations for solo activities such as music video shooting are also in progress. Kwon Eun Bi led the team as the eldest member and leader of IZ*ONE, and was loved for her charisma on stage and her humane charm beyond the stage.

On August 5, Kwon Eun-bi's agency, Woollim Entertainment said that "Kwon Eun-bi is in the midst of finishing work with the goal of releasing a solo album at the end of this month."

As a result of Star News' coverage on August 5th, Kwon Eun Bi confirmed the release of her solo album at the end of this month. As a solo artist, with a beautiful appearance, excellent singing ability, and fantastic dance skills, she is expected to create a huge buzz amongst her fans and prospective fans.

Kwon Eun-bi's release of this solo album is attracting attention in that it is her first full-fledged action after IZ*ONE's disbandment. IZ*ONE, formed through Mnet's 'Produce 48', was loved in Korea and Japan. As of April 29, IZ*ONE disbanded after 2 years and 6 months of activities. After the disbandment, there were some movements to reunite, such as units, but they failed. In this situation, Eunbi Kwon's solo debut raises expectations for full-fledged 'Post IZ*ONE' activities after the disbandment of other IZ*ONE members. Meanwhile, Kwon Eun-bi is appearing on the T-Cast FashionN channel's entertainment program 'Follow Me - Sincerely to your taste'.

