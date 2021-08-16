Former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun Bi is going solo; Here’s everything we know about ‘AMIGO’ so far

Former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun-bi is all set to release her debut mini-album on August 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and has recently revealed a special track video for her song ‘AMIGO’ giving fans a hint about the upcoming project. Prior to this, the twenty-five-year-old singer revealed teaser images for the mini-album.

The teaser video for ‘AMIGOMIGO’ created a buzz amongst netizens as Kwon Eun Bi's beautiful looks complement the black and white aesthetics in the video. It has been successful in building anticipation for the song. Fans go crazy as everything about the video including the setting, Kwon Eun Bi's personality as well the catchy hook reiterating the title i.e. the Spanish word for friend, ‘AMIGO’ ‘AMIGO’has left them intrigued while they await the releaseMIGO.

Here’s the track video for ‘AMIGO’.

The artists’ agency, Woollim Entertainment confirmed earlier this month that she has been working on the final touches of the solo album.

Kwon Eun Bi first debuted under a twelve-member girl group IZ*ONE, however, the 2 years and 6 months journey came to an end as they disbanded on April 26 after a final online concert ‘One, The Story’. The disbanding was a mutual decision of the members and their agencies taken after considering the group’s future and all the efforts put into it so far.

Kwon Eun-Bi has been appearing on the show ‘Follow Me’, fashionN channel’s entertainment program, as a host and has surprised fans by finally deciding to make a comeback as a singer.

Are you excited for Kwon Eun-Bi’s album? Let us know in the comments below.