Former IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon confirmed to finally make her solo debut in October
WM Entertainment confirmed that Lee Chaeyeon is preparing for her solo debut.
On September 15th, WM Entertainment announced, "Lee Chaeyeon is preparing a solo album with the goal of releasing it in October." Lee Chaeyeon was active as the main dancer of IZ*ONE and received much love for her feather-light dance lines and solid singing ability. Last year she joined Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' as a crew member of Team WANT, and she made an outstanding performance as a dancer.
Lee Chaeyeon, who has been drawing a lot of attention by recording high views on every choreography video released through various broadcasts and contents, is raising expectations that she will take off as a 'next-generation performance queen' through her solo debut.
Chaeyeon first began her career as an idol after making an appearance as a contestant on the reality television competition show ‘K-pop Star 3’ on November 24, 2013, along with her younger sister, Chaeryeong. Both sisters were eliminated from the competition show, but joined JYP Entertainment as trainees. Having trained for a little over a year as an idol, on May 5, 2015, Chaeyeon, along with her sister, joined JYP Entertainment's girl group reality competition television series, ‘SIXTEEN’, that created the nation-wide famous girl group, TWICE. However, she was eliminated in episode 3 and hence did not debut. Sometime after this Chaeyeon left JYP Entertainment and joined WM Entertainment.
Three years later, on May 11, 2018, she was revealed to be a contestant on ‘Produce 48’ as a trainee representing WM Entertainment. On August 30, she finished the competition in 12th place, thus becoming a member of IZ*ONE. The group officially debuted on October 29, 2018 with the mini album ‘Color*IZ’ and its title track, ‘La Vie En Rose’.
