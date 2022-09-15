Former IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon confirmed to finally make her solo debut in October

Lee Chaeyeon , who has been drawing a lot of attention by recording high views on every choreography video released through various broadcasts and contents, is raising expectations that she will take off as a 'next-generation performance queen' through her solo debut.

On September 15th, WM Entertainment announced, "Lee Chaeyeon is preparing a solo album with the goal of releasing it in October." Lee Chaeyeon was active as the main dancer of IZ*ONE and received much love for her feather-light dance lines and solid singing ability. Last year she joined Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' as a crew member of Team WANT, and she made an outstanding performance as a dancer.

Chaeyeon first began her career as an idol after making an appearance as a contestant on the reality television competition show ‘K-pop Star 3’ on November 24, 2013, along with her younger sister, Chaeryeong. Both sisters were eliminated from the competition show, but joined JYP Entertainment as trainees. Having trained for a little over a year as an idol, on May 5, 2015, Chaeyeon, along with her sister, joined JYP Entertainment's girl group reality competition television series, ‘SIXTEEN’, that created the nation-wide famous girl group, TWICE. However, she was eliminated in episode 3 and hence did not debut. Sometime after this Chaeyeon left JYP Entertainment and joined WM Entertainment.

Three years later, on May 11, 2018, she was revealed to be a contestant on ‘Produce 48’ as a trainee representing WM Entertainment. On August 30, she finished the competition in 12th place, thus becoming a member of IZ*ONE. The group officially debuted on October 29, 2018 with the mini album ‘Color*IZ’ and its title track, ‘La Vie En Rose’.

