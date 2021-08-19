Former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura back to Korea soon for a contract deal? HYBE Labels reponds

Rumours were flying around that HYBE Labels has approached former members of the girl group IZ*ONE for a new girl group, one of them being Miyawaki Sakura. On August 18, a Japanese media outlet, Wow Korea released a report confirming her contract deal with the company. Following this, the label responded saying no information could be revealed.



Has former IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura decided to return to South Korea following her departure in April with then members Yabuki Nako and Honda Hitomi? Sports Kyunghyang reported that the singer will arrive at Incheon International Airport at 7:55 p.m. on August 23 to sign an exclusive contract with HYBE Labels. Following the report, an official from the label responded with, “We cannot confirm the details of the artist’s contract. We ask for your understanding.”



Earlier, it was reported by multiple media outlets that Miyawaki Sakura will sign with HYBE Labels to become a part of a new girl group under Source Music. Following Wow Korea, a Japanese news company’s report about Miyawaki Sakura signing a contract and leaving Japan, fans seem to have believed the news and are divided on opinions.



Miyawaki Sakura was previously in talks about a contract with HYBE Labels in March this year and even then no confirmation was made. Former IZ*ONE member Kim Chae Won is also rumoured to have joined her on this new project. However, the official statements are awaited.



The girl group IZ*ONE disbanded on April 29 after a successful run for 2 and a half years, as it was formed on the Mnet survival show 'Produce 48’.



