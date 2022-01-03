Former IZ*ONE member YENA confirms solo debut with ‘SMiLEY’

YENA is finally making her official solo debut! The former IZ*ONE member dropped a “coming soon” poster on her social media accounts on January 2 at midnight KST, confirming her debut date to be January 17 at 6 pm KST. Following this, YENA released a timetable on January 3, sharing that the idol will be making her solo debut with a mini album titled ‘SMiLEY’. Check out the timetable below:

According to this, fans can expect upcoming concept photos, music video teasers, a highlight medley and more, leading up to the mini album’s release and YENA’s official debut showcase.

A representative from her agency, Yuehua Entertainment shared, “Choi Ye Na had various positions in IZ*ONE, including lead vocal, lead dancer, and even rapper.”, and continued that as she had prepared for her solo over a long time. YENA will now be starting her career in earnest as a singer who can show diverse forms of herself.

YENA debuted in 2018 as a member of the project girl group IZ*ONE, formed through Mnet’s reality survival show, ‘Produce 48’.

Following Kwon Eun Bi in August 2021, and Jo Yu Ri in September 2021, YENA will be the third former IZ*ONE member to debut as a solo artist. Other former IZ*ONE members Jang Won Young and Ahn Yu Jin have debuted as Starship Entertainment’s new girl group, IVE.

Stay tuned for more updates about YENA’s upcoming solo debut with the mini album ‘SMiLEY’ on January 17 at 6 pm KST!

