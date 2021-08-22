Former IZ*ONE members Jang Wonyoung and An Yu Jin to debut in a new Starship girl group? Find Out

Starship Entertainment's new girl group, featuring Jang Wonyoung and An Yu Jin from the disbanded group IZ*ONE, will be launched in the second half of this year. Besides Jang Wonyoung and Ahn Yu Jin, the rest of the members will be made up of Starship trainees. The rest of the members are expected to be composed of members in their mid-late teens.

Jang Wonyoung, born in 2004 and An Yu Jin, born in 2003, came from the final 1st and 5th places on Mnet's 'Produce 48'. As a result, Starship's new girl group, Jang Wonyoung and Ahn Yu jin, is a visual girl group that represents K-pop and is expected to create a big sensation in the music industry. The name of the group, the final number of people, and the group concept have not been decided yet, and Starship plans to complete it gradually.

On July 27, Innisfree released a teaser video showing the fresh and juicy beauty of the new advertising model Wonyoung on their official Instagram page.The video marked the start of Wonyoung's modeling activities, and Wonyoung appeared in a light coloured outfit and showed off her unique refreshing energy. Wonyoung, who has become their new muse, participates in the eco-friendly life pursued by the brand and plays an active role as the 'young leader' of 'Innisfree Play Green'.

Wonyoung has established herself as a wannabe icon of the ‘MZ generation’ by being called a 'complete idol' and a 'scammer' for her unrivaled visuals, overflowing talent, and dignified charm. Expectations are focused on Wonyoung, who has emerged as a 'popular ad model choice' after receiving many offers from various companies and brands.

