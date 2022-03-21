Former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won confirmed to be preparing for debut in May

On March 14, it was announced that former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won signed exclusive contracts with HYBE Labels’ subsidiary Source Music. At the time, Source Music had shared, “Both artists have signed their contract on the basis of mutual trust and they will be debuting at the first new girl group under collaboration between Source Music and HYBE labels. We kindly ask for your support and anticipation for two artists who will showcase their new sides.”

A week later, we have a new update! On March 21, a media outlet reported that the said girl group is currently practising in preparation for their debut in May. To this, Source Music confirmed, “The first girl group created under HYBE Labels with Kim Chae Won and Miyawaki Sakura is preparing with an aim to debut in May.” The agency further said, “Their debut schedule will be announced once it is confirmed.”

Miyawaki Sakura is a Japanese singer, model, and actress. A former first-generation member of the Japanese idol girl group HKT48, Miyawaki Sakura debuted in South Korea in 2018 as part of the Japanese-South Korean project girl group IZ*ONE after finishing second in the survival reality television show Produce 48. Kim Cha eWon is a South Korean singer and songwriter, who debuted as part of IZ*ONE alongside Miyawaki Sakura after finishing in tenth place in Produce 48.

IZ*ONE disbanded after their special contract ended in April 2021. Following this, Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won will once again be part of a girl group together, under Source Music and HYBE Labels. Stay tuned for more updates!