Former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won to debut in new girl group under HYBE Labels?

On March 14, Source Music (subsidiary of HYBE Labels) announced that former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won signed with their label and will be debuting with a new girlgroup soon and we cannot wait to see them on stage again! This is the official statement from Source Music:-

“Hello, this is Source Music. We are notifying you that we have signed exclusive contracts with Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae Won. Both artists have signed their contract on the basis of mutual trust and they will be debuting at the first new girl group under collaboration between Source Music and HYBE labels. We kindly ask for your support and anticipation for two artists who will showcase their new sides.

Thank you."

Miyawaki Sakura is a Japanese singer, actress and model. She is a former first generation member of the Japanese idol girl group HKT48 and a former member of Japanese-South Korean girl group IZ*ONE after finishing second in the survival reality television show Produce 48 in 2018. As one of the group's leading members, Miyawaki became the centre (lead singer and dancer) for AKB48's 43rd single ‘Kimi wa Melody’ (Your Melody), released in January 2016 as the group's 10th Anniversary Memorial single. In 2017, she was chosen, along with Jurina Matsui of SKE48, to be the WCenter (double centres) for AKB48's 48th commemorative single ‘Negaigoto no Mochigusare’

Kim Chae Won is a South Korean singer-songwriter under Source Music. She is a former member of the project girl group IZ*ONE. On April 29, 2021, IZ*ONE disbanded after their special contract was concluded. Then, Chaewon returned to Woollim as a trainee.

