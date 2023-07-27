Former K-Pop idol Kris Wu appeals against 13 years rape conviction charge in Beijing Court; Trial conducted

Trigger warning: This article includes mentions of rape, sexual assault, grooming of adult and underage girls, and participation in lewd group activities. Please engage in self-care as you read this article.

On July 25, 2023, former K-pop idol and Chinese-Canadian mega-star Kris Wu appeared in the Beijing Court to appeal against his rape conviction. Last November, the Beijing Chaoyang District People's Court sentenced him to 13 years in prison along with deportation for his involvement in rape, sexual assault, grooming of adult and underage girls, and participating in lewd group activities. The appeal trial was conducted behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the victims and to avoid unnecessary media attention.

Private appeal hearing and protection of rights

The appeal hearing took place privately to prevent public scrutiny and media interference. The Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People's Court, in compliance with privacy protection laws for the victims, ensured that the proceedings were kept confidential. The court has not released any details about the appeal and has withheld the announcement of the ruling until an undisclosed later date.

To ensure Kris Wu's rights were duly protected, the court notified the Canadian embassy about his appeal hearing. However, the Canadian diplomats were denied access to the 32-year-old's trial. This move highlights the sensitivity and complexity of the case, with both legal and diplomatic implications at play.

Impact on Kris Wu's Reputation and Career

Kris Wu, once a popular singer and actor with a massive following on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, iQIYI Video, Tencent, Baidu, and QQ Music, faced a major downfall following the serious allegations made against him in June 2021 by a woman named Du Meizhu. She accused Wu of luring young women, some underage, by posing as a talent scout and coercing them into sexual encounters. This led to his detention by the Chaoyang police and the subsequent termination of his contracts with various brands, resulting in the cancellation of his promotional activities. The case garnered significant public attention and raised concerns within the entertainment industry.

