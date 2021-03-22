Former leader of Brave Girls’ Eunyoung is getting married; Ex-members meet up for a fun reunion!

Ex-leader of the group Brave Girls, Eunyoung’s marriage was postponed last year because of the pandemic. Here’s what’s going to happen next!

Eunyoung for a fun dinner and drinks party on March 22! Korean press reported that Eunyoung would be getting married in May 2021 and SeoA, Hyeran, and Yejin went on to congratulate and celebrate their leader for this happy turn in her life!

Eunyoung debuted as a Brave Girls member in 2011 and was revealed as the leader of the group. However, she left the group in February 2016. Since a few years, she’s been working as a pilates instructor and toning her body. She’s also the niece of the famous actor Shin Ha Kyun. Originally, the wedding was supposed to take place last year, but the pandemic had other plans, which is why the couple, Eunyoung and her non-celebrity fiance, had to postpone it to this year. Her wedding date is now finalised to be May 29, 2021. The girls look comfortable and can be seen having quite a lot of fun at the dinner table, from the images and video Yejin posted.

Take a look at the post here:

As far as the current Brave Girls group, it includes Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna. The members are definitely on cloud nine as the group has been earning awards and recognition by the fans, on music shows and just everywhere with their addictive title track Rollin. The original Brave Girls consisted of Eunyoung, Seo-a, Yejin, Yoojin, Hyeran, and Hayun. However, they all left for some or the other reason and currently, it’s only a 4-member group.

Congratulations, Eungyoung! Why don’t you guys wish her in the comments below?

Credits :Yejin Instagram

Share your comment ×