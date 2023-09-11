Former LOONA member Chuu, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi and Billlie’s Tsuki confirmed for new variety show Star Girl

On September 11, it was confirmed by LGU+ that Chuu, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi and Billlie’s Tsuki will be participating in their new space-themed variety show called Star Girl. It is supposed to be about the three K-pop idols who are training to take over the space industry after the K-pop industry. Like when they trained to become idols, they will be training here too but the difference is, they will be learning new things about space, stars and planets. The show has been confirmed to air in October but the premiere date has not been set yet.

About Chuu:

In 2017, Chuu made her debut as a member of LOONA, and in May 2018, she made her debut as a member of a complete group. The group had a number of hit songs, including Hi High, Butterfly, So What, Why Not?, Flip That and PTT. Chuu, who settled with her new agency called ATRP after winning a dispute with her previous one, she attracted attention when she was featured as a next-generation variety show idol on a recent show. She is very active in the entertainment and variety show business because of her charming personality. She is likewise booked to unveil her new album as a solo artist in October.

About Yuqi:

Yuqi belongs to (G)I-DLE and has done a great job at displaying her personality through shows and appearances. Despite being a foreigner, she has a great hold over her Korean and is able to give witty, sometimes dangerous replies to hosts and her members. As a member, she is known for her deep voice that resonates and sometimes stands out as well. (G)I-DLE has had many hit songs like LATATA, HAN, Uh-Oh, Senorita, HWAA, Nxde, Queen Card and more. In recent years, (G)I-DLE has been in the radar of popularity because of their daring concepts and amazing lyrics.

