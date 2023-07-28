Former LOONA member Chuu's agency reveals her solo fandom and lightstick names; Where to buy and more details inside

The anticipation for former LOONA member Chuu's fandom name and light stick began to build on July 21st. This was when she started sharing intriguing videos and images on her official social media channels. These teasers offered hints and storytelling about the upcoming announcements, fueling the excitement among her fans. On July 28, 2023, Chuu's agency, ATRP, delighted fans by revealing the official name of Chuu's fan club and the newly designed light stick.

Chuu's fandom and lightstick name

Chuu's official fandom name has been chosen as KKOTI, which holds a special meaning. In Finnish, KKOTI translates to home, symbolizing a nurturing flower garden that safeguards flowers, allowing them to firmly root down. This beautiful metaphor represents Chuu's devoted fans, who are likened to flowers, and the official light stick, named KKUKA, which also derives its name from the Finnish word for flower. Just like flowers find refuge in a garden, Chuu's fans gather under the umbrella of KKOTI, which serves as a protective and caring space for all KKUKA.

The light stick perfectly complements Chuu's naturally bright and charismatic image. While further details about the light stick's release date, price, and availability remain undisclosed, fans can expect an official announcement from ATRP on Chuu's social media accounts closer to its release.

A step towards solo debut

Chuu, known for her honest charm and wholesome image, represents the MZ generation and has been making waves in various entertainment shows and advertisements. After signing an exclusive contract with ATRP in April, she is now preparing for her solo debut under the company. The revelation of her fandom name and light stick marks a significant milestone, giving her fans a sense of belonging and identity as she embarks on her solo journey in the entertainment industry.

As Chuu's career takes flight, her dedicated fans eagerly await the chance to show their unwavering support with their very own KKUKA light stick. ATRP will release further details about the light stick's availability and purchase options, providing Chuu's KKOTI fans with the means to illuminate her path as she embraces her new beginning with ATRP.

