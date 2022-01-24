Former Lovelyz member Yein to make her solo debut with ‘Plus n Minus’ on THIS date

Former Lovelyz member Yein is gearing up for her solo debut! After her departure from Woollim Entertainment in November 2021, following the disbandment of the girl group, Sublime Artist Agency confirmed on January 11, 2022, Yein had signed an exclusive contract with the agency. The agency also shared that Yein was currently in the midst of final preparations for the release of her first single as a solo artist, at the time.

On January 18, Yein’s solo debut was officially announced by way of a teaser clip showing a conversation of the text. According to the teaser, Yein will be making her solo debut with the digital single ‘Plus n Minus’ on January 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The following day, on January 19, Sublime Artist Agency also released the first teaser images for Yein’s upcoming solo debut. As of January 23, we have also received two more rounds of concept photos for Yein’s upcoming solo debut.

Additionally, the agency has also dropped two film teasers for ‘Plus n Minus’. The film teasers appear to be behind the scenes clips from Yein’s concept photoshoots for ‘Plus n Minus’. On January 24 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), we also received a teaser for the music video for ‘Plus n Minus’. The music video teaser shows Yein exploring the streets of Los Angeles and showing off her bright and youthful energy. Check out the music video teaser, below:

Yein’s solo debut single ‘Plus n Minus’ releases on January 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: PENTAGON ‘IN:VITE U’ to a fatally charming game in ‘Feelin’ Like’ music video