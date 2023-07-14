Former MBLAQ's Thunder revealed to be dating ex-Gugudan member Mimi for 4 years; Wedding bells to chime SOON?

Thunder former member of K-pop group MBLAQ has announced that he is in a relationship with Former Gugudan member Mimi. On July 13, Thunder and Mimi confirmed their appearance on the Korean variety show Second House of KBS 2TV. The two went public with their relationship in the preview, and both Thunder and Mimi took to Instagram to officially speak about their relationship of 4 years in handwritten letters. It is reportedly said by a Korean media outlet that Sandara Park's brother Thunder and Mimi are preparing to get married by the second half of the next year, they have requested Choi Soo Jong to officiate the ceremony.

Former MBLAQ'sThunder's Letter

"Hello, This is Thunder.

I announced my relationship with Mimi through Second House. At first, I was worried and couldn't muster up the courage but for the person who I wish to be with forever, I gathered the courage. For Mimi who has always calmly encouraged, warmly understood, and strongly protected me, I will take the responsibility to make sure we live happily in the future. I request you all to support us. To all the fans who have loved me till now I would like to thank you, moving ahead, I will passionately show a good side as a musical artist, please look forward to it! P. S.: To the person who became my reason for living, Mimi… I love you and thank you.

From, Thunder"

Mimi's letter

"Hello, This is Mimi.

I wished to let you know first, however, I ended up announcing through the broadcast show. I believe my fans must be surprised by this sudden news, which is why to show my sincere feelings I am writing a letter. I have found someone with whom I wish to spend the rest of my life with. In the time we have spent together, he has always protected me and stood by my side as my strength during hard times, he led me to become better and made it possible for me to grow. If you would look upon us warmly and cheer on us, I would be extremely grateful. I hope you are always healthy and only good things come your way.

Yours sincerely, Mimi."

