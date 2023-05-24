Former NCT member Shotaro pens emotional letter on Instagram regarding his exit from group

Shotaro uploaded a handwritten Korean and Japanese letter to his Instagram account on May 24. Shotaro offered his thanks, saying that he had gleaned some significant experience while functioning as NCT and had the option to acquire strength from the fans. He told the members that he admires them for being cool and attractive both at work and when he was with them every day. Shotaro made the announcement that he would be joining a new group. He said that he would soon return with a better appearance than before and asked fans to wait a little longer. "Sungchan and Shotaro will leave NCT and debut as members of a new male group scheduled to launch in 2023," SM Entertainment stated on the same day.

Shotaro’s letter:

“Hi, This is Shotaro.

The announcement today must have taken you by surprise, I imagine. To begin, I would like to express my gratitude to the fans who have supported me thus far. I think the greatest wellspring of solidarity for me while working in NCT was the actual presence of the fans and I can live better due to the presence of me and there were fans who said thank you, and when I heard those words, I acquired strength so thank you to those fans. I have fond memories of all the times I spent with my fans. I am indebted to you for always keeping a warm eye on my activities!

In addition, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the members who, from the beginning of my career to the present, have treated me like a member of their own family. I regard the individuals who showed cool and great sides when I was working and when I was with them, and I'm truly respected and glad to have the option to work in a significant group called NCT. I believe that the valuable lessons I gained while working at NCT will empower you to become an artist of which you should be proud and not ashamed! I'll try my best. Before long, I will return with a preferable investigation now, so kindly stand by a little while!!”

ALSO READ: BREAKING: SM Entertainment announces Sungchan and Shotaro’s departure from NCT; To be part of new group

Advertisement