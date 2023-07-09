Former NMIXX Jinni makes waves in social media with striking visuals; Netizens comment on healthy appearance

Former NMIXX Jinni shared a recent post on her Instagram where she gained a lot of attention from fans. Her casual cool style sent shockwaves throughout the internet and fans came forward to support her healthy appearance after leaving NMIXX.

Jinni striking beauty

These visuals in Jinni’s latest post provided a glimpse into her latest project, showcasing her evolving style and undeniable beauty. Jinni accompanied the photos with the hashtag ‘AD,’ along with hashtags indicating the product she is endorsing. One striking image featured her in a casual outfit, accentuated by a lime green purse from the fashion brand ETRO.

Fans rejoiced at the sight of Jinni flourishing on social media and couldn't help but comment on her stunning appearance. Expressions like ‘She's so pretty,’ ‘I'm envious of her flat tummy,’ and ‘So gorgeous’ flooded the comment section. Some fans pondered whether she had signed with another label, while others sought information, asking, ‘Who is she?’ and ‘Is she still with JYP?’ Many fondly reminisced about her time in NMIXX, calling her their former bias and praising her modeling skills. However, there was a collective curiosity about her departure from the group, with fans wondering, ‘I really wonder why she left NMIXX.’

Jinnie after leaving NMIXX

On May 20, 2023, when Jinni made a public appearance at Seoul's Art Wave Center for Levi's 150th-anniversary event, the 19-year-old singer marked the first time she was seen in public since parting ways with NMIXX and JYP Entertainment in December of the previous year. Fansite accounts promptly shared previews of the event on Twitter, igniting a viral frenzy among K-pop enthusiasts eager to witness Jinni's next move. The young idol debuted with the O.O. singers in February 2022 but left the group later that year. Unfortunately, the announcement of her departure did not shed light on the reasons behind her exit, leaving fans puzzled and yearning for answers. In light of the secrecy surrounding her departure, Jinni's public appearance at Levi's event held special significance, indicating a new chapter in her career.

