Former NMIXX member Jinni signing with new agency? THEBLACKLABEL responds

Choi Yun Jin, better known by her stage name Jinni, used to be a member of the newest girl group from JYP Entertainment, NMIXX. Debuting on February 22, 2022, the singer departed from the septet in under 10 months leaving the fans confused and worried. Now, Jinni has launched her own Instagram account sharing a post with a few photos of herself after over 3 months of inactivity, giving rise to hope of her coming back to the music industry soon.

Jinni joining a new label?

Following the launch of her social media account, rumours started doing the rounds on the internet about Jinni signing with a new agency. As her withdrawal from NMIXX and termination of her contract with JYP Entertainment were very sudden, fans speculate a controversy to be the reason behind all this. However, with nothing revealed to the public, Jinni is expected to return to her idol activities. The rumour of her joining THEBLACKLABEL began as netizens said an official from the agency followed her personal account. The same has since been found untrue. Check out Jinni’s first post where she can be seen flaunting her beauty in some chic clothing, captioned with just a simple ‘Hi’ and a black heart. She has since gained 1.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

THEBLACKLABEL’s comments on Jinni signing with them

On March 20, an official from THEBLACKLABEL responded to all the speculation involving Jinni saying that the same was ‘unfounded’. They said, “The rumours about signing an exclusive contract with Jinni are not true.” It was further added that they have not even met with the artist to discuss any contract.

About Jinni

Born on April 16, 2004, Jinni acted as one of the vocalists, rappers and dancers in the group. After releasing a singing-dancing cover by Jinni, introducing her as a trainee, she was the first to be confirmed as one of the members of NMIXX. The news of her departure and contract termination came as a shock to fans and numerous rumours were made up about the reason behind the sudden happening. However, none were confirmed, allowing Jinni to possibly debut once again, returning to the industry.

