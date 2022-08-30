Former NU’EST member Baekho to make his solo debut in October? Find Out

On August 30th, Baekho is scheduled to release his first solo album in October. According to the official, Baekho is concentrating on his work as it is his first solo album, and also took a jacket shoot. After NU'EST's activities ended in March, the members began solo activities, and Baekho became the first solo artist, drawing attention.

In particular, Baekho is a singer-songwriter who has been active as a producer for NU'EST albums. In the meantime, the unit NU'EST W 's'WHERE YOU AT', 'Deja Vu', 'Help Me', NU'EST’s 'BET BET', 'Love me', 'I'm in trouble', 'INSIDE OUT', etc. By composing most of the songs, he showed his composing and producing abilities that crossed genres ranging from ballads to dance and electronic music.

Not only that, he is also a vocalist who has boasted a clean voice and powerful treble as the team's main vocalist. During his NU’EST activities, he showed his potential as a solo singer with solo songs of various genres such as 'I was happy until now', 'FEELS', and 'NEED IT'. Accordingly, music fans are eagerly anticipating what kind of music Baekho will show in his first solo album. On the other hand, Baekho is active in various fields, going back and forth between musicals. Last July, he held his first solo fan meeting on his debut.

In response, Pledis Entertainment said, “It is true that Baekho is releasing a solo album." They then added, “We are preparing for a release in October,” and raised expectations by announcing the album release.

