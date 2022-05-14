Former NU’EST member Hwang Minhyun to greet audiences as a soloist through outdoor music festival

Former NU’EST member Minhyun will be greeting audiences soon! On May 14, the upcoming ‘PEAK FESTIVAL 2022’ announced its final line up of performers, revealing that Hwang Minhyun will be performing at the outdoor music festival at Nanji Hangang Park in Seoul on May 28, as a solo artist.

Hwang Minhyun’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment shared a statement on May 14, stating, “Hwang Minhyun will appear at ‘PEAK FESTIVAL 2022’ to be held at Nanji Hangang Park in Seoul on May 28. Since it is a place where he will be able to meet his fans after a long time, we ask for a lot of anticipation and interest.”

Along with Hwang Minhyun, the line up for ‘PEAK FESTIVAL 2022’ also includes Ha Sung Woon, WOODZ, Nell, 10cm, ONEWE, Kim Feel, and more. ‘PEAK FESTIVAL 2022’ will comprise fresh and colourful performances, under its main slogan of ‘Living Music’, where everything blooms again in the month of May, after a long and difficult period. The festival aims to present a rich stage where various artists can meet with their fans to bring forth the energy that only music can provide.

Upon the reveal of the line up, Hwang Minhyun’s name on the list drew a lot of attention, as this will be his first time in a long while to greet audiences through a live stage, though he has consistently been showing his limitless talent through singing and acting activities. Meanwhile, Hwang Minhyun will be greeting audiences through tvN’s upcoming weekend drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’, scheduled to premiere on June 18.

Stay tuned for Hwang Minhyun’s attractive and sweet vocals that are ready to fascinate you through his performance at ‘PEAK FESTIVAL 2022’!

