Former NU’EST member Kim Jonghyeon signs with new agency as an actor and soloist

Former NU’EST member, Kim Jonghyeon has signed an exclusive contract with EVERMORE ENTERTAINMENT as a soloist and actor. A South Korean news agency broke the news on May 16, sharing that the former boy group member has joined hands with a new agency, becoming labelmates with solo artist Aivan.

Following this, EVERMORE ENTERTAINMENT updated its official social media, sharing new profile photos and a video, introducing its new artist, Kim Jonghyeon. Check out the new photos, below:

Meanwhile, in the video, Kim Jonghyeon states, “Hello, this is Kim Jonghyeon. Have you been waiting for me for a long time? I will be doing various activities from now as an actor and solo musician, so please give me lots of love and support. Let’s meet often!” Watch the introductory video, below:

The agency also shared an official statement, sharing that it will spare no effort in providing full support to the artist. EVERMORE ENTERTAINMENT stated, "We are happy to be able to work with Kim Jonghyeon. In the future, we will spare no effort in providing full support so he can develop his capabilities in various fields, including activities as an actor and solo artist."

South Korean singer, rapper and actor, Kim Jonghyeon is more commonly known by the mononym Jonghyeon or his stage name ‘JR’. He debuted in March 2012 as the main rapper, main dancer, and leader of the boy group NU’EST under the name ‘JR’. In 2017, Kim Jonghyeon participated in Mnet’s ‘Produce 101 Season 2’, where he ultimately ranked 14th.

NU’EST disbanded earlier this year in March 2022, as Kim Jonghyeon and follow members Aron and Ren chose not to renew their contract with their then-agency, PLEDIS Entertainment.

All the best to Kim Jonghyeon for his new beginning!

