Former NU’EST member Ren joins VIVIZ’s agency Big Planet Made

Former NU’EST member Ren is ready to make a new start! Big Planet Made made an official announcement on May 7, sharing that Ren has signed an exclusive contract with the agency. The agency stated, “We recently signed an exclusive contract with Ren,” continuing, “We’re delighted to be working together with Ren, who combines a versatile array of talents and musicality. We will provide our full support for Ren so that he can actively promote in the future.” The agency also asked for audiences to keep a warm gaze on Ren as he makes a fresh start as a soloist at his new home [Big Planet Made].

Big Planet Made had teased the reveal of a new artist on May 6, by sharing an image on Twitter with the words “WHO’S NEXT?” Following this, the agency officially announced the new artist to be Ren, sharing a new profile photo as well.

By joining Big Planet Made, Ren has now been reunited with his former HYBE labelmates Eunha, SinB, and Umji. The trio recently made a fresh start under the agency with the name VIVIZ, after the disbandment of their former group GFRIEND and their subsequent departure from Source Music. Ren is now also labelmates with former SISTAR member Soyou, Ha Sung Woon, Huh Gak, Le Mujin, BE’O, and more.

Ren first debuted in 2012 as a part of NU’EST under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group officially disbanded earlier this year after their contracts with the agency expired.

All the best to Ren for his new beginning!

