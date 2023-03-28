Former NU’EST member Kim Jonghyeon confirmed to star in new web drama Kiss is the Start

Kim Jongheyon agency, Evermore Entertainment announced on March 28 that the actor has been confirmed for the lead role in KBSN's upcoming web drama ‘Kiss is the Start’. The drama, directed by Park Joon Sik and written by Choi Min Ji, is a high-teen romantic comedy that follows the first love stories of three young and clumsy individuals during the spring season.

Kiss is the Start Overview

Kim Jongheyon will be portraying the character of Kim Bom, a handsome and tsundere former MVP basketball player who is known as the Prince of Apgujeong. His dream is to become Seo Tae Woong from the anime series ‘Slam Dunk’. In the drama, he will be working alongside the female leads, Baek Il Rak (played by Lee Hyun Joo) and Hwang Goo (played by Cha Sun Woo).

The chemistry between the three young actors is expected to bring out the growth and passion of teenagers, making the drama all the more exciting. Filming for ‘Kiss is the Start’ is scheduled to begin in April, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release. With such a talented cast and a promising storyline, it is sure to capture the hearts of many viewers.

About Kim Jonghyeon

Kim Jonghyeon, a multi-talented artist from South Korea, was formerly known as JR and is recognized for his work as an actor, solo musician, and ex-member of the popular K-pop group, NU'EST. The group debuted on March 15, 2012, with their hit single ‘Face,’ and Kim Jonghyeon became known as the very first male trainee in PLEDIS Entertainment.

In addition to his work with NU'EST, he appeared in music videos for various groups, including Hello Venus's ‘Venus,’ AS Blue's ‘Wonder Boy,’ and Orange Caramel's ‘Bangkok City.’ In 2017, he participated in the survival reality show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ and achieved a rank of 14th place.

On March 14, 2022, the contracts of NU'EST expired, and as a result, JR left PLEDIS Entertainment. To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the group's formation, a compilation album titled ‘Needle & Bubble’ was released on March 15, 2022, which also marked the official disbandment of NU'EST.

Following the group's disbandment, Kim Jonghyeon signed an exclusive contract with Evermore Entertainment. He will continue to pursue his career as an actor and solo musician under his birth name, Kim Jonghyeon. He made his solo debut with his first mini-album titled ‘MERIDIEM,’ on November 8, 2022, which included the lead single ‘Lights.’

