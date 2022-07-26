Former OH MY GIRL member Jiho in talks to join Park Hyung Sik’s agency

On July 26, a media outlet released an exclusive report stating that former OH MY GIRL member Jiho has signed with Park Hyung Sik’s agency P&Studio, to focus on her activities as an actress. Following this, P&Studio responded to the reports, sharing with another media outlet that they are indeed in talks with Jiho. However, going by the statement, it appears as though it has yet to be finalised.

P&Studio stated, “It is true that we had a meeting with Jiho. We are talking positively.” If Jiho signs with P&Studio, the former OH MY GIRL member will join the same agency as Park Hyung Sik and Sung Yoo Bin. Further, P&Studio also has ties to Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In’s agency UAA, as it is an affiliate of the two stars’ agency.

Earlier this year in May, OH MY GIRL’s agency WM Entertainment confirmed that following the expiration of her contract and after in-depth discussions, Jiho had decided to depart from the group. Following this, Jiho had shared a handwritten letter to the group’s fans, adding that she will be supporting the group as a fan herself, instead of a member. The letter also saw Jiho talking about her journey as a member of OH MY GIRL, and promising to return, though she did not reveal details about her future endeavours at the time.

Jiho debuted in April 2015 as a part of OH MY GIRL, with their eponymous extended play and its single ‘Cupid’. Following her departure from the group in May 2022, Jiho has been a free agent. Stay tuned for more updates.

