Former P NATION artist Jessi joins Jay Park’s MORE VISION: ‘My prime is yet to come’

Former P NATION artist Jessi recently announced that she will be joining Jay Park's MORE VISION entertainment agency. This news has been making waves in the Korean music industry, and fans are eager to see what new projects Jessi will be working on with her new agency.

Jessi first made her debut in the music industry as a member of the hip-hop group Uptown in 2005. She then took a hiatus from the music industry before making a comeback in 2015 as a solo artist. Since then, she has released hit songs such as "Nunu Nana" and "What Type of X. In 2019, Jessi signed with P NATION, the agency founded by famous K-pop artist PSY. She gained a lot of attention for her powerful performances and unique style, which set her apart from other artists in the industry. In 2022, after three years of contractual partnership, Jessi parted ways with P NATION.

Jessi joins Jay Park’s MORE VISION

Jessi took to her official Instagram account and shared with fans an unexpected piece of news. In the said news, Jessi revealed that she has now teamed up with Jay Park’s MORE VISION Entertainment Agency. Jessi shared the news with the following caption:

‘18 years in this industry and my prime is yet to come. New beginnings.. New Journey.. Looking forward to what God has in store for me 🙏🏻 Thank you jebbies for being so patient and loyal.. Now let’s do this JAY’

Jay Park’s

Jay Park, the well-known Korean music artist and former member of K-pop group 2PM, stepped down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC in December 2021 to establish his new company, MORE VISION. This new agency is currently home to HolyBang, a dance crew that gained popularity on "Street Woman Fighter," and their leader Honey J. Additionally, the agency manages MVP, a dance crew created by Jay Park in February 2022. With his reputation for supporting artists with unique styles and a willingness to take risks, it will be interesting to see what new talent Jay Park brings on board to MORE VISION.

