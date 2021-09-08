Former SISTAR member Soyou leaves STARSHIP Entertainment after 11 years

On September 8, multiple industry representatives reported that former SISTAR member Soyou has decided to not renew her contract with STARSHIP Entertainment who she has been with for 11 years. Soon, the agency released a statement that involved the artist’s decision to not renew the exclusive contract leading to its termination.

The official statement from STARSHIP Entertainment is as below.

“Hello.

This is Starship Entertainment.



First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have sent unsparing love and support for Soyou.



We had long and in-depth discussions with Soyou, but after final discussions, it was decided not to renew the contract. We inform you that the exclusive contract with Soyou is terminated.



Soyou has been shining in the entertainment industry as the best artist for the past 11 years with our company. We would like to express our deep gratitude to Soyou, who has been with us for a long time starting as a trainee, then as a SISTAR member and also as a solo artist.



We respect Soyou's decision, and although the contract has ended, we sincerely hope and support Soyou's new start in the future.



Once again, we bow our heads to thank the fans who have loved Soyou. We ask for your warm interest and encouragement for Soyou.



Thank you.”

Following the statement release, STARSHIP Entertainment also shared a post on their official social media handles thanking her for the happy times.

스타쉽의 다재다능한 아티스트 소유,

함께한 시간 동안 행복했습니다.

늘 좋은 일만,

또 새로운 시작에 언제나 같은 자리에서

응원하겠습니다. 감사합니다. FROM. STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT#소유 #SOYOU pic.twitter.com/gx4M11qqpI — STARSHIP Ent. (@STARSHIPent) September 8, 2021

Soyou first debuted in the girl group SISTAR in August 2011 and then as a solo artist in September 2017.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Former SISTAR members Hyolyn and Dasom have a sweet, fun filled summer in new MV