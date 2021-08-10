Former SISTAR members Hyolyn and Dasom have a sweet, fun filled summer in new MV

On 2 August, it was announced that former SISTAR members Hyolyn and Dasom will reunite for a project named 'How To Spend 2021 Well' by Content Lab VIVO. They are the artists of the month for August under the project. Further, multiple teasers were shared ahead of the release. The song ‘Summer or Summer' was dropped on 10 August along with a music video that has a refreshing vacation vibe to it.

The music video seems to be shot on a beach where Hyolyn and Dasom have arrived for a vacation. Dressed in stylish summer outfits, ‘Summer or Summer’ captures a conversation between girls who wish to have a fun-filled summer with their loved one. Both the girls can be seen dancing around throughout the video, spending the hot days playing games and resting. Watch it below.

The camaraderie between the former SISTAR members is on display as they both ensure to cling to each other’s side while holding a strong sense of individuality. We can see this expressed very well with how perfectly they complement each other and bring out their cheery sides. It is a music video that makes us want to go on our own summer vacation near a beach surrounded by our loved ones, making the best of our time there.

Earlier, Hyolyn and Dasom had expressed their wish to collaborate in order to support the people who are going through a tough time. They wished to take part with good intentions and wanted to donate the profits to the social class suffering from COVID-19.

Did you like the music video? Let us know below.