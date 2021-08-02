Former SISTAR members Hyolyn and Dasom to reunite for a new music project

On August 2, Content Lab VIVO announced that Hyolyn and Dasom will be the artists of August for the 'How To Spend 2021 Well' project. Hyolyn and Dasom’s new collaboration song will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on August 10. Hyolyn and Dasom worked together on this project to support the people who are going through a difficult time and wished to participate with the good intention of donating their music profits to the social class suffering from COVID-19.

In the poster that was released, Hyolyn and Dasom are seen wearing sunglasses with a model-like face, their pretty skin shining through. Amid the sweltering heat of the summer of 2021, Hyorin and Dasom raise curiosity as to what kind of music they will show through this project.

Hyolyn and Dasom were members of the group SISTAR, calming the summer of the 2010s and serving as K-pop’s 'Summer Queens' with ‘Shake It’ and ‘Touch My Body’. After that, Hyolyn established Bridge, a one-person agency, and continued her solo activities. She then took on multiple roles by participating in writing lyrics, composing, producing, and creating amazing songs like ‘Dally’, ‘See Sea’ and ‘Say My Name’. Dasom, who turned into an actor, has been recognized for her acting skills by taking on the lead roles in various dramas and movies, such as ‘Band of Sisters', 'He's Psychometric', and 'Was it Love?'.

