Former SM Ent CEO Lee Soo Man DECLINES attendance at 30th anniversary concert over email invite; know details

SM Ent's former general producer and CEO, Lee Soo Man, revealed unknown details regarding his non-attendance of the SMTOWN Live in Seoul concert through his representative on January 10. He revealed that Lee Soo Man got to know about his invitation through media reports and that it was sent in the form of an email.

As per reports, the representative said, "Mr. Lee learned through reports that he was invited to this concert and confirmed that an invitation was received via registered mail." Earlier, SM Entertainment announced in December last year that an invitation to attend the SM GLOBAL event was sent to "all former artists they could contact" and also former company representatives like Lee Soo Man.

The official notice by SM read, "We have extended invitations to Lee Soo Man, the former executive producer, as well as all past SM-affiliated artists we could contact." This gesture by the company was greatly appreciated by fans. SM's former general manager, Lee Soo Man, departed from the company in early 2023 due to internal management conflicts.

After parting ways with SM, Lee Soo Man formed his own K-pop agency, A2O Entertainment. A20 debuted in October 2024 with a dance video of its rookies. The company has released a few videos since then. As per reports, he re-entered the K-pop scene after selling his 14.8% of SM shares to Hybe. His attendance at the SM Family event would have held special significance, marking his first appearance at an event of the agency in nearly two years.

However, he ultimately declined SM's 30th anniversary concert invitation and instead offered his support from afar. The event is to take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul, for two days, January 11 and 12.

