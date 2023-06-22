Former SM Entertainment producer Lee Soo Man sets up new company Blooming Grace

Former producer and founder of SM Entertainment, Lee Soo Man has reportedly established a new management consultancy company called Blooming Grace. This company will be another one of Lee Soo Man's domestic companies.

Lee Soo Man's Blooming Grace

A South Korean media outlet reported on June 22, that former executive producer and founder of SM Entertainment has set up his new company called the Blooming Grace. Lee Soo Man is also listed as the CEO and founder of Blooming Grace. The main purpose of this company is to give management consulting among other things. This is the third domestic company of Lee Soo Man which was set up in March 2023, after Culture Technology Group Asia and Lee Pollux. LeePollux, another of Lee Soo Man's private companies is set up on the basis of drone technology to use in visual and audio production. All three companies are located on the fourth floor of the same building in Seoul. Blooming Grace was built on the basis of a private fund of 100 million KRW and 2 million shares. Some well-known board members from Culture Technology Asia Group have been listed for Blooming Grace.

Purposes of Blooming Grace

While the main purpose of Lee Soo Man's new company revolves around providing management consulting services, there were other purposes registered for the company. The Korean Standard Industry Classification says that Blooming Grace's goals include research on management, economy, and capital markets, investigation and research on industries and companies, real estate sales, and leasing. The investment in new technology enterprises and management technology guidance companies will help Blooming Grace to dive into the global music business. Industrial experts say that Lee Soo Man's Blooming Grace can acquire stocks of small music entities domestically as well. Lee Soo Man already provides music through Culture Technology Group Asia's EKKO Music Rights which is a music publishing provider. EKKO Music Rights provides music globally and helps producers like Kenzie, Yoo Young Jin, Yoon Gun, and many other international producers.

