Former Stray Kids member WOOJIN is all set to make his solo debut with the announcement of predebut season

Kim Woojin will be making his solo debut soon.

Former member of JYP Entertainment boy group Stray Kids, Woojin, who had left the group for unspecified personal reasons is now gearing up to make his solo debut under 10x Entertainment. Woojin has been popular in the K-Pop community for his extraordinary voice and it is undeniable that fans have been waiting for his debut with bated breath. Despite being embroiled in apparently baseless controversies, dismissed by naysayers and even having to prove the existence of his company, finally, Woojin has emerged anew, ready to make his debut.

On May 11, KIM WOOJIN released an image announcing his pre-debut season and the content that is scheduled to be released through his official SNS channel. On the golden sofa pictured in the image, posters with messy wrapping papers that seem to be left behind by someone as well as newspapers lying around aroused great anticipation for KIM WOOJIN’s future moves with respect to his career.

In his pre-debut season, KIM WOOJIN will be releasing his visual film and cover live videos, and will reveal his attractiveness with impressive visuals and vocals. He has already released the visual film 'Reflection 反映' once and has uploaded a video for the cover song. In addition to the published content, the teaser poster suggesting future activities that are to come in the near future keeps amplifying anticipation for WOOJIN's solo debut.

Meanwhile, KIM WOOJIN is communicating with fans through the Spotify podcast 'wooAlog' with both live-streamed and daily episodic content and has exceeded 1.6 million followers on his SNS channels before his official debut. All these numbers are persistently pointing towards the love and support from fans who cannot wait for his debut.

