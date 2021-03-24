Former Stray Kids member Woojin personally addresses the false assault rumours levied against him

Former Stray Kids member Woojin addressed false sexual harassment rumours during a recent Instagram live. Read on to find out.

Several Korean celebrities and idols have been embroiled in assault and harassment charges by netizens. Some have proven true and been promptly punished for the same, the others are false allegations, that have caused an immense amount of harm to the opposite person's mental peace and well-being. One such victim is former Stray Kids member, Woojin, who took to his Instagram to personally address the sexual harassment rumours levied against him.

For those uninitiated, shortly after leaving Stray Kids and JYP Entertainment in October of 2019, Woojin was accused of sexually harassing women at a bar. His agency 10x Entertainment denied it. The label also provided netizens with proof that Woojin was home when the alleged sexual harassment took place. Woojin finally expressed his honest thoughts regarding the sexual assault allegations and clarified that it was a very difficult phase and he felt damaged by the rumours. He also wishes that no one has to go through what he went through. He asked his fans to stay safe and healthy and take care of themselves.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the malicious assault rumours were in fact, started by an anti-fan living in Brazil. The said person stole images of a non-celebrity and alleged it was Woojin. Woojin is currently preparing for an official solo debut. He's also hosting the podcast 'wooAlog' and video content 'wooVlog' on Spotify.

