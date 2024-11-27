Former T-ara member Ham Eun Jung’s mother passes away; funeral to be held on November 29

Ham Eun Jung, a former member of T-ara, has suffered a great loss. As per the recent reports, her mother passed away, and the funeral is set to be held on November 29. The singer-actress was in a foreign country filming for her upcoming work when the unfortunate incident happened. She returned to Korea in a hurry after receiving the sad news.

According to Korean media outlets' reports on November 27, Ham Eun Jung's agency, Mask Studio, announced that her mother had passed away. The mortuary has been set up at the Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall, and the coffin will be borne on November 29.

Mask Studio stated, "We ask for your consideration and consolation so that Ham Eun Jung can spend time with her family in mourning." The actress was reportedly filming for her next work and returned home after receiving the tragic news.

We send our condolences to Ham Eun Jung and her family!

Ham Eun Jung kickstarted her career as a K-pop idol with girl group T-ara. She was the group's first leader until September 2010. In 2012, she parted ways with the group along with fellow member Eunjung. Then, on May 7, 2015, she debuted as a soloist with her first extended play, I'm Good. In 2019, she released her second mini-album, Desire.

Alongside continuing her music career, she also established a strong foothold as an actress. Back in 2010, when she was still a member of T-ara, Ham Eun Jung made her acting debut with the SBS drama Coffee House. A year later, she received her big breakthrough with a lead role in Dream High, which also starred Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Bae Suzy, Ok Taecyeon, and more big names.

In the following years, she bagged pivotal roles in dramas like Queen Insoo, Endless Love, Love on a Rooftop, Be My Dream Family, Bloody Heart, and more. Recently, she made her TV comeback with a lead role in SU JI & U RI. She played the role of a celebrity psychiatrist known for her variety show appearances. She also starred in the thriller series Tarot with Dex and Cho Yeo Jung.

