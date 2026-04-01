Former T-ara member Ryu Hwa Young announces marriage to businessman: ‘Met a man like my dad’

Declaring ‘Love-stagram start’ (love/romance Instagram), singer and actress Ryu Hwa Young announced her marriage plans and shared photos with her supposed boyfriend on her Instagram account on April 1. While many initially thought it was an April Fool’s Day prank, the actress shared more photos of her relationship, including hand-holding and kissing photos of the alleged couple.

My Father Is Strange star Ryu Hwa Young announces marriage

Ryu Hwa Young, the former member of K-pop girl group T-ara, is seemingly gearing up for her marriage on September 12, 2026. Taking to her Instagram account, The Beauty Inside star shared a couple of photos of the duo, without revealing her man’s face, and confirmed that she would be tying the knot soon. It is believed that her fiancé is three years older than her and is said to be a businessman.

She later edited her post to thank the people for their unbelievably large number of congratulatory messages, "I am deeply grateful for the greater-than-expected attention and warm congratulations. To those I couldn't personally greet, I would like to convey my heart through this opportunity. I would be grateful if you could continue to watch our journey with a warm gaze.”

She also expressed her love for her secret fiancé, saying, "Adding certainty to the excitement, we now wish to walk the same path. Beyond love, we have decided to become each other's everything."

She spoke about him being a trustworthy person, and how she always wanted a man like her father, being able to fulfil her wish after meeting him. The actress added that she wants to be on a married couple’s variety show with her would-be husband. Sharing more about him, Ryu Hwa Young revealed that not only is he good at cooking, but he is also very caring and sweet towards her.

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