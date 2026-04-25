Former THE BOYZ member Hyunjun aka Hwall attends group’s concert 7 years after exit: ‘I learned a lot’

THE BOYZ has successfully conducted its concert THE BOYZ CONCERT INTERZECTION on April 24, 2026, kickstarting an allegedly self-funded round of shows amid their contractual controversy with ONE HUNDRED. After acquiring a partial injunction suspending their exclusive contracts, the group managed to perform to a sold out venue supported by thousands of THE Bs, aka their fans. Among the audience members was Hyunjun aka Hwall, the former member of the team who departed back in October 2019, citing health issues, and went on to start an acting career.

Hwall attends THE BOYZ’s concert

What may have been an impossible happening had the group been under a management label at the moment was made possible by the sheer will of the singers. On the first day of THE BOYZ's show on Friday, Heo Hyunjun was among the crowd supporting his former bandmates and shared his excitement as well as support for them after doing so.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote the following alongside a bunch of photos with the members of the team showcasing their continued friendship. He previously hung out with Sunwoo and Eric of the group during a meal outing recently, surprising their fans.

“Meeting THE BOYZ again after 7 years

Watching the stage from the audience, it felt like even the fans who have stayed in that spot for a long time are truly amazing.

Seeing them on stage, I learned a lot and felt a lot (smile and joined hands emojis)

I’ll work even harder too (fire and wink emojis)

I sincerely support all your moments ahead to shine even brighter.

By the way, where did Kim Sunwoo disappear to like a raccoon? Didn’t even take a photo (smile emoji).”

Check out the post below:

THE BOYZ will perform at the KSPO Dome for three days: April 24 (7 pm), April 25 (5 pm), and April 26 (4 pm), 2026 in Seoul, South Korea.

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ to keep using group name after their current agency ONE HUNDRED and former label IST Ent reach agreement