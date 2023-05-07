Former TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam finally launches Instagram account on birthday; Fans get emotional

Former TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam opened a personal Instagram account, much to the delight of his fans. The young singer-songwriter, who is known for his incredible vocals and impressive stage presence, has already amassed a significant following on the platform.

Bang Ye Dam opens personal Instagram

As of May 7, the ex-TREASURE member has launched his own Instagram account on his 21st birthday with the username "bangyedam_0257." The profile picture on the account is a selfie Yedam took using a convex mirror in a parking lot. And, while you read this, over 671,000 followers have already subscribed to his account.

The first post on his Instagram is a plain white screen with which he penned a touching note for fans. He wrote, “Hello, this is Bang Ye Dam. First and foremost, I'd like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of the supporters who have patiently waited for me and supported me for so long. I want to see you all as soon as possible, so I'm preparing carefully, and if you wait just a little longer, I'll return with some excellent news. I'll be back as the great Bang Ye Dam! Thank you for everything."

The account that was launched on May 7, 2023 on his birthday, already gained thousands of followers within hours. Fans flooded Bang Ye Dam's Instagram with comments, expressing their excitement and love for the young artist. Many have also shared their favorite moments from his time with TREASURE and wished him all the best in his future endeavors.

Bang Ye Dam leaves TREASURE

Earlier, it was reported that Bang Ye Dam left TREASURE. He terminated his contract with YG Entertainment on November 8, 2022. YG Entertainment released an official statement mentioning that the decision was taken to offer him the right environment to flourish as a producer with his own unique style and features.

Bang Ye Dam left YG Entertainment's TREASURE earlier this year, to pursue his solo career. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on his music and personal life. With the launch of his personal Instagram account, fans can now stay connected with him on a more personal level

With his incredible talent and charming personality, it's no wonder that Bang Ye Dam has become a fan favorite in the K-pop industry. As he embarks on his solo career, fans are excited to see what he has in store for them and can't wait to follow his journey on Instagram. It not only allows them to stay connected with the young artist but also provides a glimpse into his personal life and creative process. With his immense talent and growing popularity, it's safe to say that Bang Ye Dam will continue to dominate the K-pop scene for years to come.

