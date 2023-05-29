Former TREASURE member Bang Yedam reveals snippet for potential solo debut track ‘Hanaman’

Recently, Bang Yedam took to Instagram stories to talk about his daily life. When asked about his new tracks, Yedam showed a snippet of the song ‘Hanaman’ which means ‘Just one’ in Korean and the retro yet modern sound created a fun song that got fans excited for the potential solo debut. This comes after he opened his personal Instagram profile, post leaving TREASURE with Mashiho.

Bang Yedam’s exit from TREASURE:

"After long discussions with Mashiho and Bang Yedam, the exclusive contract has been terminated," YG Entertainment announced on the official TREASURE fan community. Consequently, TREASURE continued its activities despite the loss of Mashiho and Bang Yedam and was reorganized into a group of ten members. Mashiho needed adequate recuperation because of wellbeing reasons, and on account of Bang Yedam, they settled on the choice to establish a climate where he can develop as a maker with his own melodic variety. They requested to energize and uphold Mashiho and Bang Yedam, who probably had a greater number of stresses than any other individual.

Bang Yedam:

Bang Yedam made a name for himself in 2013 when he finished second in the SBS survival audition show 'K-Pop Star Season 2.' His charming voice and exceptional abilities attracted a lot of attention around the time he appeared in 'K-Pop Star Season 2.' He was getting ready to make his official debut as a trainee at YG Entertainment after finishing second. After seven years as a trainee at YG Entertainment, Bang Yedam, who had a charming voice, debuted as a member of TREASURE. Not only did Bang Yedam attract a lot of attention when he was a trainee, but also his debut attracted a lot of attention whenever his appearance was occasionally revealed. The attractive tone and excellent skills heard in 'K-Pop Star Season 2' were highly anticipated. He is supposed to begin his performance career as Bang Yedam's tone and melodic variety are profound. YG side likewise made sense of the justification behind his exit, saying that they need to establish a climate where Bang Yedam can develop as a maker with his own melodic variety. Before his debut in the group, Bang Yedam delivered his performance single 'WAYO' and acquired notoriety by communicating his own style.

