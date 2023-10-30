Former TREASURE member Bang Yedam set to make his solo debut with producer in charge of IU

Bang Yedam rose to prominence after finishing second in SBS' K-Pop Star Season 2 in 2013. For his mesmerising vocal abilities and performance, he was dubbed Korea's Justin Bieber and Little Michael Jackson. He joined YG Entertainment as a trainee and debuted with the group TREASURE, earning an international fan following. He is slated to make his solo debut with a different agency after quitting TREASURE and YG Entertainment.

On October 30, GF Entertainment announced that Bang Yedam will release a pre-release track on November 10, followed by his first mini-album on November 23. The involvement of a producer recognised for guiding the development of K-pop's beloved queen, IU, lends an even more intriguing twist to this new chapter.

Bang Yedam’s association with YG Entertainment

Bang Yedam rose to prominence during his time at YG Entertainment. He was a trainee under YG Entertainment for 7 years and showcased his incredible vocal talents and captivating stage presence. His journey as part of the K-pop group, TREASURE, was just the beginning of his story. In 2022, he concluded his longstanding association with YG Entertainment and unveiled a new chapter in his career as an independent producer and solo artist, showcasing his distinctive musical flair.

Bang Yedam’s solo debut

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Bang Yedam's solo debut, and the day has finally arrived. He is all set to make his solo debut under his newly signed agency GF Entertainment, home to the boy group Kingdom. He is working on his solo album along with the CEO of GF Entertainment Namgoong Chan, who boasts extensive experience in the music industry, having overseen the careers of various artists, including Kim Hyun-chul and IU during his tenure at Loen Entertainment.

Bang Yedam has a track record of contributing to songwriting and composition for multiple artists, demonstrating his prowess as a producer. As a result, anticipation for his solo debut continues to mount. Expressing his thoughts, Bang Yedam shared, “Embracing the role of Bang Yedam as a solo artist feels unfamiliar and carries the weight of commanding the stage solo. However, I'm thrilled to present my unique performance and accept the responsibility that comes with it. I hope you'll look forward to my future endeavors.” He intends to release the schedule for his first mini album through his official social media channels.

