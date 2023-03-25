Former TREASURE member Mashiho begins his personal Instagram account and shares a heartwarming letter

On March 25, Mashiho started his personal Instagram account and fans were excited to see him begin to communicate with fans. He also penned an emotional letter in Japanese, Korean and English. He talked about how he was sorry to his fans and wants to do better.

To Everyone who supports me

First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far. I really do appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. And I apologize for any inconvenience and concerns caused by my sudden announcement during last November. However, I‘m grateful for watching over me warmly and waiting for me despite the situation. From now on, I want to try my best to return the favor for everyone who has supported me so far, and hopefully it could be part of everyone's happiness. I'll keep trying and be strong to deliver my thoughts and heart to everyone someday. Thank you again for your support and warm heart.

2023 3/25

Mashiho Takata

Mashiho leaves TREASURE:

YG Entertainment posted a notice on the fan community and said, "From now on, TREASURE will become into a 10-member team, including Hyunsuk Choi, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Jaehyuk Yoon, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo Park, and So Junghwan. "After long discussions with Mashiho and Bang Yedam, the exclusive contract has been terminated." YG said, "Mashiho is in need of sufficient recovery due to health reasons, and in the case of Bang Yedam, we made this decision to create an environment where he can grow as a producer with his own musical color." We know that you have been waiting for the return of Bang Yedam and Treasure, and as the two people who started TREASURE together, we feel great regret, but we ask for your encouragement and support to Mashiho and Bang Yedam, who must have had more worries than anyone else." Meanwhile, TREASURE was formed through the survival program YG Treasure Box and officially debuted in 2020. However, in May of this year, Bang Yedam and Mashiho announced that they were taking a break, and announced that they would be leaving the team after six months.

