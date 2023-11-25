Former TREASURE member Mashiho shows support for ex bandmate Bang Yedam on solo debut

Bang Yedam, a former TREASURE member, made his solo debut on November 23 with the mini-album ONLY ONE, after leaving TREASURE. He is presently signed with GF Entertainment as a soloist and producer. The agency which manages the boy band Kingdom.

Mashiho supporting Yedam

Along with Bang Yedam, Mashiho also departed from TREASURE and the reason behind his departure is yet to be known. When asked on his personal Instagram by a fan if he had heard Bang Yedam's new song, Mashiso posted a photo of Bang Yedam's new album with a thumbs-up emoticon showcasing his full support for his former bandmate.

Bang Yedam's debut EP, ONLY ONE, comprises six tracks, featuring two versions of Miss You and the freshly released single Only One. With the weight of expectations accompanying his inaugural release, the pressure is high for him to make a lasting impression.

Bang Yedam’s new path towards his musical dream and leaving TREASURE

As he embarks on his solo journey, Bang Yedam candidly discussed the hurdles he confronted during the production of his solo work. Facing the anticipation of eager fans, he acknowledged the pressure that comes with stepping into the public eye as a solo artist for the first time. Despite this, he views the challenge as an opportunity to explore uncharted territories within various music genres.

Bang Yedam, former member of the boy group TREASURE under YG Entertainment, graduated from SOPA. After participating in K-pop Star in 2012 and finishing as the runner-up, he was scouted by YG Entertainment in June 2013. Following seven years of training, he released the digital single Wayo on June 5, 2020. He made his acting debut in the web drama It's Okay, That's Friendship in 2021.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat