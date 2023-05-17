Former WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun and Heart Signal 3’s Seo Min Jae test positive for Meth usage; Admit charges

In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that former WINNER member Nam Tae Hyun and ‘Heart Signal 3’ contestant Seo Min Jae have tested positive for methamphetamine, commonly known as meth. This shocking revelation has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left fans in disbelief.

Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Min Jae’s drug scandal

As per an exclusive report by MBN, the National Forensic Service has provided drug test results to the Yongsan Police Station, indicating that both Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Min Jae have tested positive for methamphetamines. In light of these findings, both individuals have confessed to the accusations of drug use. Now, the Seoul Western District Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on May 18 to assess the situation and determine whether or not to grant the arrest warrant for Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Min Jae. It has come to light that the police have raised concerns about the potential tampering or destruction of evidence by the duo.

The connection between the two stars

In August 2022, Seo Min Jae took to her Instagram account to make serious allegations against Nam Tae Hyun, claiming that he had physically assaulted her and was involved in drug use. This incident triggered a subsequent investigation by the police. Initially, Seo Min Jae posted about Nam Tae Hyun injecting philopon (methamphetamine) and engaging in physical violence against her. Although the original post was later removed, she continued to share subsequent posts featuring photos of the two together, often adding new details each time. Furthermore, she hinted at possessing a recording on her phone without explicitly disclosing its contents. It is worth noting that Seo Min Jae and Nam Tae Hyun were also known to be business partners, having jointly opened a bar called Unison in Itaewon.

At that time, Seo Min Jae publicly disclosed her romantic involvement with Nam Tae Hyun and made a statement claiming, "Nam Tae Hyun and I are drug addicts. There is a syringe in the company cabinet." However, she removed the message the following day, explaining that she had posted it in a state of extreme distress and confusion after an argument with her boyfriend and that it had no basis in reality. Consequently, in September of the previous year, the police obtained hair and urine samples from Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Min Jae, who were suspected of violating the Narcotics Control Act and sent them to the National Institute of Scientific Investigation (NFS) for analysis.

Separately, on March 8, Nam Tae Hyun faced charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was involved in an incident in Gangnam, Seoul, where, while intoxicated, he forcefully opened a car door, causing damage to a passing taxi. Subsequently, he proceeded to drive the vehicle for approximately 20 meters. At the time, Nam Tae Hyun's blood alcohol level was measured at 0.114%, exceeding the legal limit for license revocation (0.08%).

Advertisement

The revelations surrounding Nam Tae Hyun and Seo Min Jae testing positive for methamphetamine have left the entertainment industry and fans stunned.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hopeless: Song Joong Ki confirms Cannes 2023 red carpet appearance alongside Hong Sa Bin, BIBI, Kim Chang Hoon